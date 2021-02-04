$30.30 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $120.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.82 million to $120.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.08 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $141.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

