322,575 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.35% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

