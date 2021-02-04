32,420 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $237.22. 120,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

