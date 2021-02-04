33,898 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 358.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

