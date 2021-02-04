3,577 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

