$365.03 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $365.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $367.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $338.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

