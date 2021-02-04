38,262 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after buying an additional 784,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

