3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.82. 15,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.