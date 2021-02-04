3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.09. 71,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

