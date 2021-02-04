3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.54. 18,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $167.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

