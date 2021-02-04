3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of 3M worth $156,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

