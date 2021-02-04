4,080 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,735,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $316.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

