42-coin (42) Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $136,273.21 or 3.66720537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $4,442.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org . 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's. 42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks. “

Buying and Selling 42-coin

42-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

