$422.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $422.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $8,098,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

