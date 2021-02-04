42,470 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. 28,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,967. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

