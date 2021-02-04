$475.03 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $475.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.90 million to $483.70 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.90.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

