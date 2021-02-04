4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 4548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Several brokerages have commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

