5,100 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

