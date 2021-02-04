5,500 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.82. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.82, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

