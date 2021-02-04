55,315 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

