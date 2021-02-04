5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.15

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 287030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNP. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$337.78 million and a P/E ratio of 65.50.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.