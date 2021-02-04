$609.83 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $609.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.10 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $602.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $110.41 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

