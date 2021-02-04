64,072 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 21,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,792. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

