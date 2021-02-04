645,485 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.79% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 in the last three months. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

