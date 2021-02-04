$67.41 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report sales of $67.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $370.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

