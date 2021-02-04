73,569 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,569 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,464,000. Autodesk comprises 1.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $299.47. 32,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average is $260.27. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

