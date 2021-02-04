$8.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce $8.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the highest is $8.91 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $33.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.01 billion to $33.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.32 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.