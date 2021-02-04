88,895 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.92. 341,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,844. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

