890 5th Avenue Partners (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Trading Up 0.5%

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.50. 30,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 265,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.