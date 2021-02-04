98,008 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,475,375. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

