Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.28. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.