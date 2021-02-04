Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586,086. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

