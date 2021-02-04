Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

