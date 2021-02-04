Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 14,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 383.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 110,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

