Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 77.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 25,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $120.43. 35,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

