Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Joseph J. Manning Sells 18,750 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. 4,804,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.