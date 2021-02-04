AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 134,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

