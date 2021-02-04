AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

ABBV opened at $106.95 on Thursday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 571.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

