Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $745.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 726.63 ($9.49), with a volume of 16910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 727.50 ($9.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 708.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 621.10. The firm has a market cap of £334.00 million and a PE ratio of -313.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.