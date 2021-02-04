Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $308.03

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.03 and traded as low as $304.00. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust shares last traded at $305.96, with a volume of 6,657 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.