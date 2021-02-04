Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.25 ($1.52). 608,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 524,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.48.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

