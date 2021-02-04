Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 8%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. 902,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 717,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

