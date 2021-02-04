Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 2.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

