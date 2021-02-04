Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up 3.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

NYSE RL traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $103.38. 17,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

