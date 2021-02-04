Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.74. 16,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

