Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

