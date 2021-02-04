Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for about 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Polaris worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.56. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.27 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

