Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.13 and its 200 day moving average is $359.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

