Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABST. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,892. The company has a market capitalization of $669.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.