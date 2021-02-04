Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

ASO opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

